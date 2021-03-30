Short Interest in Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Decreases By 31.3%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLPX opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Delphax Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers.

