Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Increases By 97.8%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $15,439,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,704,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $8,790,000.

NASDAQ DGNS opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

