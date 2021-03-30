Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Drops By 47.8%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGKLF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $$17.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit