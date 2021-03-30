Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Drops By 47.8%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGKLF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $$17.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.