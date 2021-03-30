Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Grows By 233.8%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, an increase of 233.8% from the February 28th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENVB opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

