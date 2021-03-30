Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Grows By 233.8%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, an increase of 233.8% from the February 28th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENVB opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit