Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Rises By 168.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.40% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSEA stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

