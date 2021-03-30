Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Grows By 160.0%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. 8,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,994. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.