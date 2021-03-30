Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Drops By 54.1%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GTEC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 1,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,140. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

