Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Drops By 57.1%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of IF Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IROQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $67.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

