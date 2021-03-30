Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Expands By 272.2%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the February 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

