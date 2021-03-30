Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Declines By 35.7%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MSVB remained flat at $$15.20 during trading on Tuesday. 74 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

