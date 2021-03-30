Short Interest in Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Grows By 250.0%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NHVCF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Northern Vertex Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Northern Vertex Mining alerts:

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.