Short Interest in Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Grows By 250.0%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NHVCF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Northern Vertex Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32.
Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile
