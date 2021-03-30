Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Expands By 106.7%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.60. 16,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138. OMRON has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

