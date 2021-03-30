Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Decreases By 36.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,304. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.212 dividend. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

OVCHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.