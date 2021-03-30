Short Interest in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Decreases By 45.9%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 39,660,000 shares. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,571,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,288,889. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

