Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Drops By 42.1%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS SCRYY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Scor has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCRYY. Commerzbank lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

