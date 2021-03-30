Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Grows By 110.4%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the February 28th total of 74,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

PIXY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,364. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

