Short Interest in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expands By 71.3%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIEN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

