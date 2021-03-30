Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Expands By 102.0%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SLGWF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 243,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.58.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
