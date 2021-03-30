Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Grows By 243.3%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Several brokerages have commented on SDXAY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

