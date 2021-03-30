Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Expands By 114.9%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the February 28th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.8 days.

OTCMKTS SZKMF traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

