Short Interest in The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Rises By 100.0%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MCEM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The Monarch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit