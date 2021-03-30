Short Interest in The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Rises By 100.0%

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MCEM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The Monarch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

