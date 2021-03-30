Short Interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Decreases By 48.4%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The St. Joe by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The St. Joe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The St. Joe stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 218,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

