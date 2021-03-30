Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Decreases By 35.3%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,075 shares of company stock worth $6,872,890. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit