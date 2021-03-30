Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Decreases By 35.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,075 shares of company stock worth $6,872,890. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.