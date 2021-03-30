Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Increases By 141.8%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the February 28th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,531,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 224,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 219,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

