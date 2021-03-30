Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Increases By 72.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 64,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,161. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 3,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth $145,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.