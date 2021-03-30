Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Declines By 48.0%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
