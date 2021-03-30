Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Declines By 48.0%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.