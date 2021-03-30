Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Drops By 51.0%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CXSE stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

