Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 116.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 46.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter.

HYZD stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,179. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

