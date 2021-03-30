Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS opened at $3.04 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $494.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.