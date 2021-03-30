Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

