Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $57.02

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $58.70. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 1,159 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 428,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

