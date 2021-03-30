Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

SGFY stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 in the last quarter.

About Signify Health

There is no company description available for Signify Health Inc

