Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 7,342.7% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

