Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SBTX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,660. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

