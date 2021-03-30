SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $91.36 and last traded at $91.78. 3,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.03.

Specifically, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $220,727.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -134.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

