Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVKEF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $$12.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

