Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.25

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMS opened at GBX 804.51 ($10.51) on Tuesday. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504.37 ($6.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 864.56 ($11.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 670.29. The company has a market cap of £908.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.
Smart Metering Systems Company Profile
