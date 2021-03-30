Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.25

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMS opened at GBX 804.51 ($10.51) on Tuesday. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504.37 ($6.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 864.56 ($11.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 670.29. The company has a market cap of £908.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

