Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,612 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $237,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,260,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $233.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.