SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
SofTech stock remained flat at $$0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. SofTech has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.
About SofTech
