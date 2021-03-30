SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

SofTech stock remained flat at $$0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. SofTech has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Get SofTech alerts:

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for SofTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SofTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.