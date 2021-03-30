South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,254,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,605 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.