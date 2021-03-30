Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,356,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,352,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

