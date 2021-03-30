S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

SPGI traded down $6.89 on Tuesday, hitting $354.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,268. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

