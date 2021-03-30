SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.40. 38,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,231. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $240.58 and a fifty-two week high of $489.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.