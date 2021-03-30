Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.38

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.38 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.52). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 89,630 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of £86.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

