Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,306,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.