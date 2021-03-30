Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 183.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.86, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.37 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

