Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,351 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.