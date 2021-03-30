Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.86 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

