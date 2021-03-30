Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $4.57 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,646 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 448,788 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,325 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $3,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

