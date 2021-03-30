Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 112,406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $9,479,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,824 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 419.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

